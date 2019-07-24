PERC urges producers to fill propane tanks early to prepare for high femand fue to long winter, wet spring

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council encourages producers to consider filling their tanks now to prepare for higher propane demands this fall from later harvests and increased grain drying needs.

Record-breaking Midwest flooding and increased overall soil moisture in many states has delayed planting season for most crops, which will delay harvests as well. Later harvests and an increase in grain drying — the majority of which is powered by propane — will cause propane demand to be higher in late fall, when it is already higher due to increasing residential and agricultural heating needs.

“We typically see an increase in propane demand due to harvest and then months later due to winter needs for ag and home heating,” said Mike Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “This year, we expect these events to be closer together than usual, creating higher propane demand at one time. Producers can ensure they have the propane they need to power their farms throughout fall and winter by planning ahead and filling tanks early.”

Propane supply is expected to still be abundant year-round, but like other energy sources such as natural gas and electricity, the price of propane is market-driven and fluctuates as demand changes. Therefore, producers can be prepared for harvest avoid the risk of delayed fuel delivery by planning ahead to ensure they have the supply they need before an expected rise in demand.

PERC recommends producers plan ahead to prepare for the harvest season by contacting their local propane suppliers to fill tanks early for optimal pricing and convenience. To locate your local propane supplier, or to learn more about the use of propane on the farm and the Propane Education & Research Council, visit http://www.propane.com/where-to-buy.