Perdue AgriBusiness to build organic grain facility near Baltimore

In a sign of the strength of the organic food industry, Perdue AgriBusiness, a division of Perdue Farms, announced Monday that it will build a $30 million organic grain receiving and storage facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in eastern Baltimore County in Maryland.

The company said the facility will meet the rising demand for organic feed ingredients for Perdue Foods and other companies in the region. The facility will also include grain and oilseed processing/milling and support more than 25 new jobs, the company said.

"We work directly with local farmers and traders in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia to source organic grain and soybeans," Perdue Agribusiness President Dick Willey said.

"We're on a mission to make organic chicken more accessible to more consumers, but the limiting factor is the availability of organic grain," said Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day. "Expanding our grain operations at Tradepoint Atlantic and the Port of Baltimore will support the continued growth of our organic poultry production in the region."

The company said it is the leading producer of USDA certified organic chicken.

"To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $350,000 grant through Advantage Maryland (formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund)," the company said in a news release.

"Baltimore County is working with the company and the County Council on approval of a conditional loan. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including the state's Job Creation Tax Credit, Enterprise Zone tax credits, and the More Jobs for Marylanders Tax Credit, which incentivizes manufacturers to create new jobs in the state."