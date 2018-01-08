Perdue announces Farm Service Agency State Committee appointees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a slate of Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the secretary, serve at the pleasure of the secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA's farm programs within delegated authorities.

"The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Secretary Perdue said. "They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."

The following is a list of State Committees:

Alabama

Committee Chair Monica Carroll – Ozark

Andy Lavender – Brundidge

Rodney Moon – Harvest

Steve Penry – Daphne

Doug Trantham – Alexandria

Alaska

Committee Chair Scott Mugrage – Delta Junction

Joe Orsi – Juneau

Richelle Plummer – Matanuska Valley

Al Poindexter – Kenai Peninsula

Arizona

Committee Chair Pamela Griffin – Globe

Andy Grosetta – Prescott

Steven Killian – Phoenix

David Lamoreaux – Gilbert

Lyndon Smith – Gilbert

Arkansas

Committee Chair Ron Chastain – Faulkner County

Gary Churchill – Pope County

Sarah Dunklin – Desha County

Nathan Reed – Lee County

Vivien Wright – Sevier County

California

Committee Chair Greg Wegis – Buttonwillow/Bakersfield

Blake Alexandre – Crescent City

Thomas J. Butler – Woodland

Joe Egan – Susanville

Colorado

Committee Chair Jo Stanko – Steamboat

Glenn Hirakata – Rocky Ford

Robert Mattive – San Luis Valley

Alex Rock – Wray

Nathan Weathers – North Yuma County

Connecticut

Committee Chair Bonnie Burr – Storrs

Melissa Greenbacker-Dziurgot – Middlesex County

Bruce Gresczyk – New Hartford

Diane Karabin – Southington

Mark Sellew – Lebanon

Delaware

Committee Chair Richard Bergold – Dover

Jay Baxter – Georgetown

Donnie Collins – Millsboro

Lori Ockels – Milton

Florida

Committee Chair Michelle Williamson – Dover

Mike Adams – Jennings

Mack Glass – Marianna

Mark Sodders – North Palm Beach

Georgia

Committee Chair Allen Poole – Haralson County

L.G. (Bo) Herndon, Jr. – Vidalia

Meredith McNair Rogers – Camilla

Donnie Smith – Willacoochee

Hawaii

Committee Chair Teena Marie Rasmussen – Kula

Wilson Kenzo Koike – Waianae

Glenn Martinez – Waimanalo

Boyd J. Ready – Haleiwa

Simon Russel – Makawao

Idaho

Committee Chair Mike Guerry – Castleford

Joe Anderson – Potlach

Kaitlin Davis – Cascade

Matt Gellings – Idaho Falls

Randy Hardy – Oakley

Illinois

Committee Chair Jim Reed – DeLand

Martin R. Barbre – Carmi

Melanie DeSutter – Woodhull

Ron Moore – Roseville

Troy Uphoff – Findlay

Indiana

Committee Chair Ken Rulon – Arcadia

Kim Ames – Fillmore

Bill Gelfius – Hartsville

Clint Orr – Forest

Kirk Perkins – Wolcottville

Iowa

Committee Chair Ray Gaesser – Corning

Nathan Anderson – Cherokee

Laura Cunningham – Nora Springs

Jim Stillman – Palo Alto

Pat Swanson – Ottumwa

Kansas

Committee Chair Garrett Love – Gray County

Lexy Goyer – Cowley County

Nick Gutterman – Miami/Johnson County

Michael Jordan – Mitchell County

Greg McCurry – Sedgwick County

Kentucky

Committee Chair Sharon Furches – Calloway County

Tom Flowers – Shelby County

Kenny Imel – Greenup County

Brenda Paul – Paris

Bart Peters – Cadiz

Louisiana

Committee Chair Ray Young – Wisner

Julie Baker-Richard – Abbeville

John Earles, II – Bunkie

Emery Jones – Natchez

Donna Winters – Lake Providence

Maine

Committee Chair Sue McCrum – Belfast

Gregg Garrison – Blaine

Heath Miller – Newburgh

Nancy Ricker – Turner

David Tuttle – North Berwick

Maryland

Committee Chair Jenny Rhodes – Centerville

Steve Ernst – Washington County

Steve Isaacson – Cecil County

Pat Langenfelder – Kennedyville

Massachusetts

Committee Chair Bradford N. Morse – Rochester

James J. Larkin – Sheffield

Matthew J. Parsons – Hadley

Michigan

Committee Chair Sally McConnachie – Deckerville

Blaine Baker – Clayton

Ben Lacross – Lake Leelanau

Matt Schwab – Standish

Isaiah Wunsch – Traverse City

Minnesota

Committee Chair Scott Winslow – Fountain

Kurt Blomgren – Butterfield

Jay Nord – Wolverton

Mike Yost – Murdock

Karolyn Zurn – Callaway

Mississippi

Committee Chair Ted Kendall IV – Bolton

Scott Flowers – Clarksdale

Bobby Moody – Louisville

Henry Reed – Belzoni

Rita Seward – Jackson County

Missouri

Committee Chair Julie Hurst – Atchison

Marc Allison – Dade

Cindy Schroeder – Saline

Will Spargo – Ripley

Barbara Wilson – Audrain

Montana

Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester

Joe Dooling – Helena

Chaley Harney – Billings

Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell

Nebraska

Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice

Cindi Allen – Ogallala

Mark Jagels – Davenport

Hilary Maricle – Boone County

Geoff Ruth – Rising City

New Hampshire

Committee Chair Kathy Sherman – Conway

Gary LeClair – Claremont

Madison Lowell Hardy – Hollis

Scott Mason – North Stratford

Kirk Scamman – Stratham

New Jersey

Committee Chair Linda DuBois – Pittsgrove

Kurt Alstede – Chester

Sam Conard – Hillsborough

Jim Etsch – Middlesex

New Mexico

Committee Chair Alisa Ogden – Carlsbad

Dustin K. Johnson – Farmington

Matthew L. Lansford – Clovis

John M. Romero – Laguna

New York

Committee Chair Judi Whittaker – Broome County

Michael Bittel – Greenwich

Lawrence Eckhardt – Rensselaer County

Theodore Furber – Wayne County

Barbara Hanselman – Delaware County

North Carolina

Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama

Jeffery Lee – Benson

Nathan Ramsey – Fairview

Richard Renegar – Harmony

Jeff Tyson – Nashville

North Dakota

Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan

Jared Hagert – Emerado

Erika Kenner – Leeds

Edward Kessel – Dickinson

Barton Schott – Kulm

Ohio

Committee Chair Trish Levering – Knox County

Ronnie Clifton – Pickaway County

Kim Davis – Carroll County

Daryl Knipp – Sandusky County

Joe Steiner – Warren County

Oklahoma

Committee Chair Gary Crawley – McCallister

Sarah Dorsey – Bixby

Karen Eifert Jones – Stillwater/Waukomis

Don Allen Parson – McCurtain County

Oregon

Committee Chair Anna Sullivan – Baker County

Sam Asai – Hood River

TJ Hansell – Hermiston

John Phillip (Phil) Hassinger – Cove

Pennsylvania

Committee Chair Bonnie Wenger – Lebanon

George Greig – Linesville

Doug Graybill – Granville Summit

Bill Hoover – Tyrone

Rhode Island

Committee Chair Doreen Pezza – Providence County

Judy Carvalho – Newport County

Christopher Jaswell – Providence County

Ellen Pucetti – Providence County

South Carolina

Committee Chair Tony Grant – Columbia

Bob Battle – Mullins

Bill Surratt – Spartanburg/Gaffney

Landy Weathers – Bowman

Beth White – York

South Dakota

Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater

Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche

Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa

Bill Simonsen – Roslyn

Tennessee

Committee Chair Steve Officer – Dekalb County

Daryl Brown – Maury County

Charlotte Kelly – Tipton County

Renea Jones Rogers – Unicoi County

Texas

Committee Chair Jerry Harris – Dawson/Gaines County

Juan Garcia – Willacy County

Rodney Schronk – Hillsboro

Michael Skalicky – Ganado

Linda G. Williams – Dumas

Utah

Committee Chair William Tolbert – Piute County

Scott Mower – Sanpete County

Randy Sessions – Morgan County

Mike Yardley – Beaver County

Vermont

Committee Chair Sally Goodrich – Cabot

Jacques Couture – Westfield

Heidi Dolloff – Springfield

Joe Tisbert – Cambridge

Virginia

Committee Chair Brian K. Harris – Heathsville

Gary D. Cross – Zuni

Matthew J. Lohr – Broadway

Charles P. Shorter – Blacksburg

Steve Sturgis – Eastville

Washington

Committee Chair Melanie Wyss – Okanagan County

Maureen Harkcom – Lewis County

Jesus Limon – Grandview

Robyn Meenach – Spokane County

Bruce Nelson – Spokane County

West Virginia

Committee Chair Andrea Lambert – Taylor County

Lois Alt – Hardy County

Russell Linger Jr. – Huttonsville

Rocky Peck – Wood County

Sarah Wayne – Braxton County

Wisconsin

Committee Chair Lisa Condon – Horicon

Thomas Gillis – River Falls

David Heideman – Clintonville

Anthony Kurtz – Wonewoc

Tom McClellan – Delavan

Wyoming

Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette

Julie Hahn – Rawlins

David Slover – Worland

Puerto Rico

Committee Chair Carmen Rullan – Adjuntas

Duahmed Colon – Gurabo

Yanice Deynes – San Sebastian

Rebeca Feliciano – Aibonito

State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on Jan. 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. States that are not listed here or that have incomplete lists will be announced at a later date.