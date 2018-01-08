Perdue announces Farm Service Agency State Committee appointees
January 8, 2018
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a slate of Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the secretary, serve at the pleasure of the secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA's farm programs within delegated authorities.
"The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Secretary Perdue said. "They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."
The following is a list of State Committees:
Alabama
Committee Chair Monica Carroll – Ozark
Andy Lavender – Brundidge
Rodney Moon – Harvest
Steve Penry – Daphne
Doug Trantham – Alexandria
Alaska
Committee Chair Scott Mugrage – Delta Junction
Joe Orsi – Juneau
Richelle Plummer – Matanuska Valley
Al Poindexter – Kenai Peninsula
Arizona
Committee Chair Pamela Griffin – Globe
Andy Grosetta – Prescott
Steven Killian – Phoenix
David Lamoreaux – Gilbert
Lyndon Smith – Gilbert
Arkansas
Committee Chair Ron Chastain – Faulkner County
Gary Churchill – Pope County
Sarah Dunklin – Desha County
Nathan Reed – Lee County
Vivien Wright – Sevier County
California
Committee Chair Greg Wegis – Buttonwillow/Bakersfield
Blake Alexandre – Crescent City
Thomas J. Butler – Woodland
Joe Egan – Susanville
Colorado
Committee Chair Jo Stanko – Steamboat
Glenn Hirakata – Rocky Ford
Robert Mattive – San Luis Valley
Alex Rock – Wray
Nathan Weathers – North Yuma County
Connecticut
Committee Chair Bonnie Burr – Storrs
Melissa Greenbacker-Dziurgot – Middlesex County
Bruce Gresczyk – New Hartford
Diane Karabin – Southington
Mark Sellew – Lebanon
Delaware
Committee Chair Richard Bergold – Dover
Jay Baxter – Georgetown
Donnie Collins – Millsboro
Lori Ockels – Milton
Florida
Committee Chair Michelle Williamson – Dover
Mike Adams – Jennings
Mack Glass – Marianna
Mark Sodders – North Palm Beach
Georgia
Committee Chair Allen Poole – Haralson County
L.G. (Bo) Herndon, Jr. – Vidalia
Meredith McNair Rogers – Camilla
Donnie Smith – Willacoochee
Hawaii
Committee Chair Teena Marie Rasmussen – Kula
Wilson Kenzo Koike – Waianae
Glenn Martinez – Waimanalo
Boyd J. Ready – Haleiwa
Simon Russel – Makawao
Idaho
Committee Chair Mike Guerry – Castleford
Joe Anderson – Potlach
Kaitlin Davis – Cascade
Matt Gellings – Idaho Falls
Randy Hardy – Oakley
Illinois
Committee Chair Jim Reed – DeLand
Martin R. Barbre – Carmi
Melanie DeSutter – Woodhull
Ron Moore – Roseville
Troy Uphoff – Findlay
Indiana
Committee Chair Ken Rulon – Arcadia
Kim Ames – Fillmore
Bill Gelfius – Hartsville
Clint Orr – Forest
Kirk Perkins – Wolcottville
Iowa
Committee Chair Ray Gaesser – Corning
Nathan Anderson – Cherokee
Laura Cunningham – Nora Springs
Jim Stillman – Palo Alto
Pat Swanson – Ottumwa
Kansas
Committee Chair Garrett Love – Gray County
Lexy Goyer – Cowley County
Nick Gutterman – Miami/Johnson County
Michael Jordan – Mitchell County
Greg McCurry – Sedgwick County
Kentucky
Committee Chair Sharon Furches – Calloway County
Tom Flowers – Shelby County
Kenny Imel – Greenup County
Brenda Paul – Paris
Bart Peters – Cadiz
Louisiana
Committee Chair Ray Young – Wisner
Julie Baker-Richard – Abbeville
John Earles, II – Bunkie
Emery Jones – Natchez
Donna Winters – Lake Providence
Maine
Committee Chair Sue McCrum – Belfast
Gregg Garrison – Blaine
Heath Miller – Newburgh
Nancy Ricker – Turner
David Tuttle – North Berwick
Maryland
Committee Chair Jenny Rhodes – Centerville
Steve Ernst – Washington County
Steve Isaacson – Cecil County
Pat Langenfelder – Kennedyville
Massachusetts
Committee Chair Bradford N. Morse – Rochester
James J. Larkin – Sheffield
Matthew J. Parsons – Hadley
Michigan
Committee Chair Sally McConnachie – Deckerville
Blaine Baker – Clayton
Ben Lacross – Lake Leelanau
Matt Schwab – Standish
Isaiah Wunsch – Traverse City
Minnesota
Committee Chair Scott Winslow – Fountain
Kurt Blomgren – Butterfield
Jay Nord – Wolverton
Mike Yost – Murdock
Karolyn Zurn – Callaway
Mississippi
Committee Chair Ted Kendall IV – Bolton
Scott Flowers – Clarksdale
Bobby Moody – Louisville
Henry Reed – Belzoni
Rita Seward – Jackson County
Missouri
Committee Chair Julie Hurst – Atchison
Marc Allison – Dade
Cindy Schroeder – Saline
Will Spargo – Ripley
Barbara Wilson – Audrain
Montana
Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester
Joe Dooling – Helena
Chaley Harney – Billings
Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell
Nebraska
Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice
Cindi Allen – Ogallala
Mark Jagels – Davenport
Hilary Maricle – Boone County
Geoff Ruth – Rising City
New Hampshire
Committee Chair Kathy Sherman – Conway
Gary LeClair – Claremont
Madison Lowell Hardy – Hollis
Scott Mason – North Stratford
Kirk Scamman – Stratham
New Jersey
Committee Chair Linda DuBois – Pittsgrove
Kurt Alstede – Chester
Sam Conard – Hillsborough
Jim Etsch – Middlesex
New Mexico
Committee Chair Alisa Ogden – Carlsbad
Dustin K. Johnson – Farmington
Matthew L. Lansford – Clovis
John M. Romero – Laguna
New York
Committee Chair Judi Whittaker – Broome County
Michael Bittel – Greenwich
Lawrence Eckhardt – Rensselaer County
Theodore Furber – Wayne County
Barbara Hanselman – Delaware County
North Carolina
Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama
Jeffery Lee – Benson
Nathan Ramsey – Fairview
Richard Renegar – Harmony
Jeff Tyson – Nashville
North Dakota
Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan
Jared Hagert – Emerado
Erika Kenner – Leeds
Edward Kessel – Dickinson
Barton Schott – Kulm
Ohio
Committee Chair Trish Levering – Knox County
Ronnie Clifton – Pickaway County
Kim Davis – Carroll County
Daryl Knipp – Sandusky County
Joe Steiner – Warren County
Oklahoma
Committee Chair Gary Crawley – McCallister
Sarah Dorsey – Bixby
Karen Eifert Jones – Stillwater/Waukomis
Don Allen Parson – McCurtain County
Oregon
Committee Chair Anna Sullivan – Baker County
Sam Asai – Hood River
TJ Hansell – Hermiston
John Phillip (Phil) Hassinger – Cove
Pennsylvania
Committee Chair Bonnie Wenger – Lebanon
George Greig – Linesville
Doug Graybill – Granville Summit
Bill Hoover – Tyrone
Rhode Island
Committee Chair Doreen Pezza – Providence County
Judy Carvalho – Newport County
Christopher Jaswell – Providence County
Ellen Pucetti – Providence County
South Carolina
Committee Chair Tony Grant – Columbia
Bob Battle – Mullins
Bill Surratt – Spartanburg/Gaffney
Landy Weathers – Bowman
Beth White – York
South Dakota
Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater
Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche
Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa
Bill Simonsen – Roslyn
Tennessee
Committee Chair Steve Officer – Dekalb County
Daryl Brown – Maury County
Charlotte Kelly – Tipton County
Renea Jones Rogers – Unicoi County
Texas
Committee Chair Jerry Harris – Dawson/Gaines County
Juan Garcia – Willacy County
Rodney Schronk – Hillsboro
Michael Skalicky – Ganado
Linda G. Williams – Dumas
Utah
Committee Chair William Tolbert – Piute County
Scott Mower – Sanpete County
Randy Sessions – Morgan County
Mike Yardley – Beaver County
Vermont
Committee Chair Sally Goodrich – Cabot
Jacques Couture – Westfield
Heidi Dolloff – Springfield
Joe Tisbert – Cambridge
Virginia
Committee Chair Brian K. Harris – Heathsville
Gary D. Cross – Zuni
Matthew J. Lohr – Broadway
Charles P. Shorter – Blacksburg
Steve Sturgis – Eastville
Washington
Committee Chair Melanie Wyss – Okanagan County
Maureen Harkcom – Lewis County
Jesus Limon – Grandview
Robyn Meenach – Spokane County
Bruce Nelson – Spokane County
West Virginia
Committee Chair Andrea Lambert – Taylor County
Lois Alt – Hardy County
Russell Linger Jr. – Huttonsville
Rocky Peck – Wood County
Sarah Wayne – Braxton County
Wisconsin
Committee Chair Lisa Condon – Horicon
Thomas Gillis – River Falls
David Heideman – Clintonville
Anthony Kurtz – Wonewoc
Tom McClellan – Delavan
Wyoming
Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette
Julie Hahn – Rawlins
David Slover – Worland
Puerto Rico
Committee Chair Carmen Rullan – Adjuntas
Duahmed Colon – Gurabo
Yanice Deynes – San Sebastian
Rebeca Feliciano – Aibonito
State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on Jan. 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. States that are not listed here or that have incomplete lists will be announced at a later date.