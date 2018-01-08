Perdue announces state committee appointees

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the names of Farm Service Agency state committees he has appointed.

"State committees are selected by the secretary, serve at the pleasure of the secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA's farm programs within delegated authorities," USDA noted in a news release.

"The state committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Perdue said in the release.

"They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."