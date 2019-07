Agriculture Sonny Perdue will spend Wednesday in Wyoming with Gov. Mark Gordon and Rep. Liz Cheney, both Republicans.

Perdue will participate in a town hall discussion with Gordon, Cheney, and local stakeholders to discuss conservation issues in and around the Thunder Basin National Grassland.

The event will be held at Hank’s Roadside Bar & Grill in Wright, Wyo. at 7 a.m.