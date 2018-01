Perdue named designated survivor, was in Georgia during the State of the Union

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was the designated survivor when President Donald Trump and the rest of his Cabinet and government officials gathered at the Capitol for the State of the Union speech.

Before the State of the Union, USDA announced Perdue will be in Atlanta today to deliver remarks at the International Production and Processing Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Each time the president delivers the State of the Union in the same room with all of Congress, one Cabinet officer is selected as the designated survivor in the event of a catastrophic attack, and travels outside Washington.

During Bill Clinton's presidency Dan Glickman, who was agriculture secretary, was the designated survivor one year. Glickman traveled to New York to visit his daughter during the speech.