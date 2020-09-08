Perdue predicts deal with Brazil on ethanol tariffs

After Brazil allowed a duty-free quota on ethanol to expire on Aug. 31, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Friday he expects a deal between the United States and Brazil to be announced this week.

On a stop in Lincoln, Neb., Perdue said, “I’d love to tell you everything I know about that, but I think I want to calm the waters over some of the discussions,” according to a report by DTN/The Progressive Farmer.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, both called on the Trump administration to continue negotiations.

“Brazil’s move to increase tariffs on American ethanol is more bad news for our producers,” Peterson said in a news release. “The Trump administration should continue working with Brazilian officials to restore the duty-free access that was in place from 2012 to 2017.”

“Tariff wars have consequences, and our biofuels producers are seeing that first hand,” added Peterson.