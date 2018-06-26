Perdue says Trump will protect farmers from trade problems, but analysts demur

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday that the Trump administration will protect farmers from China's trade retaliation, but analysts provided a different view of the situation.

"There is no denying that the disruption in trade relations with China is unsettling to many in agriculture, but if the president succeeds in changing China's behavior, America's farmers will reap the benefits," Perdue wrote in USA Today.

"In the meantime, the president has instructed me to craft a strategy to support our farmers in the face of retaliatory tariffs. At the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we have tools at our disposal to support farmers faced with losses that might occur due to downturns in commodities markets."

But analyst Jerry Gulke said today there may be a prolonged tariff cold war.

The New York Times said cheesemakers are worried, and The Washington Post published a graphic discussing the potential impact of the Trump administration's trade strategy.