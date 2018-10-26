Perdue to swear in Angle at NIFA headquarters Monday

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will swear in Scott Angle as director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the USDA agency that makes most of the nation's grants for agricultural research, on Monday.

The swearing-in will take place at 2 p.m. at the NIFA Waterfront Centre, 800 Ninth Street S.W., Washington. Perdue has said that one of the reasons the Trump administration plans to move NIFA out of Washington is that the NIFA location has become too expensive now that the Southwest waterfront has become developed for commercial and residential uses.

Most recently, Angle was president and CEO of the International Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Angle worked for 24 years as a professor of soil science and administrator for the Maryland Agricultural Experiment Station and Maryland Cooperative Extension at the University of Maryland. In 2005, he moved to Athens, Ga., where he served as dean and director of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia for 10 years.