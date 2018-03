Perdue to swear in Northey in Des Moines

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday to swear in Bill Northey as Agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation.

Northey, the Iowa agriculture secretary, was confirmed last week by the Senate. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Iowa, had placed a hold on Northey's nomination as part of his campaign to force changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard, but Cruz released his hold last week.

Perdue will swear in Northey at the Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner, which will be held at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. CST.