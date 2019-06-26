Perdue to travel to visit Impossible Foods, promote USMCA in California
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will spend Thursday and Friday in California.
On Thursday afternoon he will first visit the headquarters of Impossible Foods, the maker of the plant-based meat substitute that is winning a wide following, in Redwood City.
Later in the day he will participate in a fireside chat the 2019 Forbes AgTechSummit in Salinas.
On Friday, Perdue will participate in three town hall meetings to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.
The first will be with Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif. and members of the Santa Cruz Farm Bureau in Watsonville.
The second will be with Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif.; Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., and Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., along with LaMalfa and members of the California Farm Bureau in Los Banos.
The third will be with Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., LaMalfa, and the Bogle Winery leadership in Clarksburg, Calif.