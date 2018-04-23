Perdue touts work requirements as Post details problems in Wisconsin

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wrote an article that appeared on Fox News and on the White House website highlighting his commitment to enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order holding states responsible for transitioning beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into the workforce.

The executive order is titled "Reducing Poverty in America by Promoting Opportunity and Economic Mobility."

"As the secretary of agriculture, I am committed to making sure that the programs for which I am responsible meet this new orientation," Perdue wrote. "My great confidence in the president's course reflects my experience as Georgia's governor during the Great Recession."

Meanwhile, The Washington Post today detailed the problems of one Wisconsin family in dealing with the state's tougher requirements for SNAP, better known as food stamps.