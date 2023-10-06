Pérez Family receives New Mexico Ranch Family of the Year Award

The Pérez name has deep roots in New Mexico agriculture with Michael’s grandfather homesteading the ranch at Encino. Courtesy photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pérez family was honored at the 2023 New Mexico State Fair during the Sept. 14 rodeo among other agriculture awards presented that night.

Pérez Cattle Company of Nara Visa, N.M., and Encino, N.M., is owned and operated by Michael and Connie Pérez and their son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Tonya Pérez and their twins Peyton and Libby.

The Pérez name has deep roots in New Mexico agriculture with Michael’s grandfather homesteading the ranch at Encino. His late father and mother Ernest and Jewel Pérez grew up on that ranch and they came to be world-class sheepman winning the title of Fleece of the World not once, but twice. The Encino ranch is currently the commercial cow/calf division of Pérez Cattle Company and is managed by Michael’s brother and sister-in-law Chris and Leslie Pérez.

In the early 1950s Connie’s parents, Don and Mary Helen Kuper, sold the farm in Dalhart, Texas, and purchased a ranch right over the state line in Nara Visa, where they managed a progressive commercial Hereford cow/calf operation. Today, Nara Visa is home to Pérez Cattle Companies’ Registered Hereford and Angus division.

The Pérez family has been working diligently on breeding functional registered seedstock for over 45 years. Over the years their philosophy has never changed; line up as many good cows as you can in one pedigree.

Pérez Cattle Company has two bull sales, selling 180 bulls annually. The Spring Sale will be held at the ranch in Nara Visa, Feb. 27, 2024 and the Fall Bull Sale is held in Columbus, Texas, this coming Oct. 29, 2023.

“NMCGA is proud to award the well deserving Pérez family as Ranch Family of the Year. Their steadfast commitment to New Mexico agriculture and raising cattle is second to none,” said NMCGA President Loren Patterson.

To learn more about their operation visit PerezCattleCo.com.