Perfect Fudge | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme

1 1/2 c. white sugar

2/3 c. evaporated milk

1/2 c. butter

1/4 tsp. salt

2 c. milk chocolate chips

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 c. chopped nuts

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Line an 8 x 8 inch pan with aluminum foil. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine marshmallow cream, sugar, evaporated milk, butter and salt.

Bring to a full boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and pour in semi-sweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips.

Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

Stir in nuts and vanilla.

Pour in prepared pan and let chill in the refrigerator until firm.