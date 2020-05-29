Personal Protective Equipment Available for Colorado’s Ag Operations
Broomfield, Colo. – Colorado communities and businesses in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) to support worker safety and operations of critical agricultural production in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency should make requests for equipment through local emergency managers.
As the growing season progresses for produce and other ag sectors in Colorado, the need for masks and other PPE is expected to increase amidst the demand from other business sectors opening.
“Agriculture is an essential business and protecting worker health and safety is critical for the well being of every single person doing the work of getting food to the table, and for maintaining a strong supply chain,” said Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture.
A statewide listing of local emergency managers can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dhsem/local-emergency-managers.
