Pesticide and chemigation trainings rescheduled in Bridgeport and Scottsbluff

Severe weather postpones two extension trainings. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicator recertification training for March 4 and the chemigation training on March 5 will be postponed as severe weather moves into the Panhandle this week. The winter storm is expected to cause high winds and blizzard conditions, causing potentially dangerous driving conditions.

The chemigation training will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 19, at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

The commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicator recertification training will be rescheduled for Wednesday, April 2, at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.