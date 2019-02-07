Peterson announces additions to House Ag Democratic staff

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., on Wednesday announced new additions to the committee staff:

Dana Sandman will serve as the committee's chief clerk. A Monterey, Calif., native, Sandman has worked on Capitol Hill for nearly two decades, most recently for Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Sandman is a graduate of California State University-Monterey Bay.

Jennifer Yezak will serve as deputy clerk for the committee. Yezak most recently served as Colorado's deputy agriculture commissioner. Prior to that, she served at the Agriculture Department during the Clinton and Obama administrations. She was also the director of legislative and public affairs for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. She grew up on a small cow-calf operation in central Texas, and holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.

Rebekah Solem will serve as director of scheduling. She grew up on a cattle farm in Thief River Falls, Minn., holds a degree from Carleton College and is pursuing a master's degree at George Mason University.

Emily German will serve as legislative assistant. She has worked for several past members of the House Agriculture Committee, including Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Texas, and most recently as senior legislative assistant for Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn. German is from Houston and a graduate of Texas A&M University.

Alison Titus will serve as legislative assistant. Prior to joining the committee, Titus was legislative assistant to Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn. A New Jersey native, she holds a bachelor's degree in public policy from the University of Chicago.

Ross Hettervig will serve as the committee's digital outreach specialist. Hettervig has been digital director for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party. He grew up on a beef cattle operation in the Red River Valley and is a graduate of North Dakota State University.

Tom Mattocks will serve as press secretary. Mattocks was most recently the media logistics assistant for the House Radio/TV Correspondents' Gallery and previously the editorial operations specialist at Politico. Mattocks is a graduate of Appalachian State University.

Callie Murphy will serve as the committee's staff assistant. Murphy grew up on a row-crop farm in Felton, Minn., and holds a degree in political science from North Dakota State University.

Justina Graff will be the committee's spring semester intern. Justina is a junior at Texas A&M University studying agricultural economics. She grew up on a sixth-generation working farm and ranch in Hondo, Texas.

