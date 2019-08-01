Peterson Brothers coming to Greeley, Colo., Aug. 7-8

The Peterson Farm Brothers, whose entertaining videos you may have seen, will be coming to Greeley Aug. 7-8 for two agricultural advocacy events to support the Weld County Food Bank.

The Wednesday Aug. 7 evening event is conversation with the ag community, focusing on Millennial perspectives on the future of ag and planning for successful futures for family farms. The Thursday noontime event is fun, music and chat with the brothers, held at the food bank — a very family-centric, light-hearted event, ideal for 4-H, FFA and other community groups.

For additional information, contact AGPRO at (970) 535-9318 or visit http://www.agpros.com.