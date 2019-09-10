Peterson, Conaway to join USMCA rally Thursday

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, will participate in a Thursday rally for passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade, the American Farm Bureau Federation announced today.

The rally will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the National Mall at Third Street S.W., Washington.

Other participants will include former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is now president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Agricultural groups represented will include: Farmers for Free Trade, Farm Bureau, American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers, U.S. Apple Association, National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Association of Wheat Growers and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.