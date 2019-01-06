Peterson elected House Agriculture Committee Chairman

WASHINGTON – Following a vote by his Democratic colleagues Friday, Congressman Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District was elected Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture. This is the second time Peterson has served as the committee's chairman, first serving from 2007 to 2011. Peterson, who had previously served since 2011 as the committee's ranking member, issued the following statement upon his election:

"I am honored to receive the support of my colleagues to serve as Chairman of the Agriculture Committee in the 116th Congress. I look forward to continuing the important work of the committee to address the many challenges facing our producers, our rural communities, and our working families across the country.

"There is no shortage of work to be done. There is a new farm bill to implement, a growing economic storm in farm country to address, and the ongoing harm of a trade war to alleviate, not to mention the range of unforeseen issues that will test the mettle of the people we're here to serve.

"Our job will be to work together with Republicans to provide responsible oversight of the administration, and pragmatic solutions for all points in the farm and food supply chain. I look forward to the challenge and I'm excited to get to work."