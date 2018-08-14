Peterson: Farm bill to be done by Sept. 30

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., said last week that the farm bill will be done by September 30, the Red River Farm Network said today.

Peterson said, "We had a face-to-face meeting before we left and we've had two conference calls. We're going to have another one this week and we're going to get together again August 27 and we have our staff working on all of the titles. We're all committed to getting this thing done by September 30."