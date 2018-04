Peterson hires Delaney as Ag Dems’ spokesman

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., announced today that he has hired Patrick Delaney as the comittee Democrats' new communications director.

Delaney has been director of policy communications for the American Soybean Association for six and a half years. Before that, he served for three and a half years as communications manager for the United Fresh Produce Association.

Originally from Kansas City, Delaney holds a bachelor's degree in political and persuasive communication from George Mason University, and a master's degree in integrated marketing communication from West Virginia University.

He succeeds Liz Friedlander, who is leaving to take a position in the private sector.