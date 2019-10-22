Peterson praises House Energy & Commerce hearing on RFS

The House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee announced today it will hold a hearing on Oct. 29 titled “Protecting the RFS: The Trump Administration’s Abuse of Secret Waivers.”

The hearing will be held in Room 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building at 10:30 a.m.

Farmers and biofuel leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the rule EPA announced last week to implement a White House announcement that in the future EPA will require the use of 15 billion gallons of ethanol in the nation’s gasoline supply. But the EPA, which is in charge of the Renewable Fuel Standard, is under the jurisdiction of Energy and Commerce, not the House Agriculture Committee.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who co-chairs the Congressional Biofuels Caucus, praised the committee for holding the hearing.

In a news release, Peterson said, “I would like to thank Chairmen (Frank) Pallone (D-N.J.) and (Paul) Tonko (D-N.Y.) and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce for scheduling an oversight hearing on the administration’s operation of the Renewable Fuel Standard’s Small Refinery Waiver provision. Our farmers and rural communities rely on the RFS for their economic viability, and EPA’s actions have done nothing but provide uncertainty and the potential for economic ruin.”