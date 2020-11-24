Peterson raises ag transition issues as GSA moves transition forward

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., on Monday told General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy that the Biden-Harris transition team needed access to information from the Agriculture Department and other agencies, just as Murphy announced she had decided that the time had come to allow the transition process to begin.

In a letter, Peterson said he was concerned about the Biden-Harris transition’s team lack of information about issues that could affect farmers, ranchers and consumers.

He said the Biden-Harris transition team needs information specifically on the situation of workers in the meat plants amid COVID-19, on the continuing spread of African swine fever and outbreaks of high pathogenic avian influenza and a possible shortage of CO2 used in meat and poultry processing due to the decline in ethanol production.

Peterson’s office released his letter within the hour that Murphy sent a letter to “the Honorable Joe Biden” that she had “determined” due to recent legal actions that she could release a total of $7.3 million to carry out the transition and organize meetings with appointees. Murphy apparently reached her determination due to the failure of President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the election results, but she did not call Biden president-elect.

Murphy said in her letter that no one in the government had put pressure on her to delay the transition, but shortly after Murphy released her letter, Trump tweeted that he was “recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done regard to initial protocols” but that “our case STRONGLY continues.”