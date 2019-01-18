Peterson releases names of all Dems on House Agriculture Committee

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., today released the names of all Democrats on the committee in the 116th Congress, and welcomed them.

"This is a strong roster for the Ag Committee, and I'm looking forward to tackling the challenges that our farmers and ranchers, rural communities and working families face," said Peterson. "We have a good cross-section of the diversity of crops grown in this country and the regions that grow them, as well as great representation of the variety of issues of jurisdiction on the committee."

Democratic members of the House Agriculture Committee, by seniority:

▪ Rep. Collin Peterson, Minnesota

▪ Rep. David Scott, Georgia

▪ Rep. Jim Costa, California

▪ Rep. Marcia Fudge, Ohio

▪ Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts

▪ Rep. Filemon Vela, Texas

▪ Del. Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands

▪ Rep. Alma Adams, North Carolina

▪ Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia

▪ Rep. Jahana Hayes, Connecticut

▪ Rep. Antonio Delgado, New York

▪ Rep. T.J. Cox, California

▪ Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota

▪ Rep. Anthony Brindisi, New York

▪ Rep. Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

▪ Rep. Josh Harder, California

▪ Rep. Kim Schrier, Washington

▪ Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine

▪ Rep. Cheri Bustos, Illinois

▪ Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York

▪ Rep. Salud Carbajal, California

▪ Rep. Al Lawson Jr., Florida

▪ Rep. Tom O'Halleran, Arizona

▪ Rep. Jimmy Panetta, California

▪ Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona

▪ Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa