Peterson stops at Farm Forum in Minnesota

Peterson



House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., stopped at the KKCQ Farm Forum in Fosston, Minn., last week about the same time he announced he would run for re-election, Red River Farm Network reported.

Red River posted a link to a video of the Forum and reported, “Farm Forum attendees applauded when Peterson said apparently, his district got the most money in the Market Facilitation Program. Peterson said he hasn’t criticized the MFP, because the money was needed in farm country. Now, the question is if there will be a third round.”

“We’ll see in October what’s going on. Has this trade stuff turned around? Whatever they end up doing, I hope they wait until after the election to do it,” said Peterson. “I’m afraid these payments will come back to haunt us, but it is what it is and we’ll have to deal with it.”

In an interview, Peterson also said USDA will address quality loss in disaster aid.

“It’s complicated and it’s more subjective so they’re taking their time on the quality loss stuff.”

The agreement between USDA and sugarbeet cooperatives should be finalized soon.

“American Crystal Sugar Company is a much bigger company than Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative and Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, but I think Minn-Dak was hit just as hard as Crystal and Southern Minnesota had the issue in 2018. This is a big deal.”

Red River also said Peterson has confirmed only that he will run this year for a two-year term through 2022, even though the next farm bill is scheduled to be written in 2023.

“I’ll run for two years and do a good job and we’ll see what happens,” Peterson said.