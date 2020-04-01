Peterson unveils House Ag COVID-19 page, talks to Perdue

Peterson



House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., today unveiled the committee COVID-19 Resource Page, a collection of updates, announcements and online resources detailing programs available to those affected by the pandemic, as well as adjustments made by the Agriculture Department and other federal agencies serving the food, agriculture and rural economic supply chain to respond to the emergency.

Peterson said he talked to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue by telephone Monday. “We talked about volatility in the commodity markets, particularly for our livestock and poultry industries, the bleak conditions for dairy farmers, and the status of our food supply chain. I want to thank Secretary Perdue and the team at USDA for their efforts to continue to monitor America’s food supply and provide needed assistance and flexibility in this emergency situation,” Peterson added.

Find the page at https://agriculture.house.gov/covid19/.