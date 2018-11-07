Peterson wins, but GOP ahead in other rural Minnesota races

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., won his seat by 4.3 percent and now is in line to resume the chairmanship of the House Agriculture Committee.

The Cook Political Report ranked Peterson's race Likely Democrat.

Peterson told reporters today that he had won 25 counties and is "really proud that in the places where they know me best, we did the best."

Peterson also said he wanted particularly to thank the sugar beet farmers for their help. "Through that whole belt we had a whole lot of strong support," he said.

Republican Jim Hagedorn is ahead in the first district vacated by Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., a member of the House Agriculture Committee who was elected as governor. But Hagedorn is ahead by only 1,555 votes, with 99 percent reporting, against Dan Feehan. The race, which was rated Toss Up, has not been called.

Republican Pete Stauber has won election in the eighth district vacated by Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., who was also a member of the House Agriculture Committee. Nolan retired.

Recommended Stories For You

Meanwhile, the Democrats flipped two suburban seats in the Twin Cities area. Angie Craig won in District 2, defeating Jason Lewis; and Dean Phillips won in District 3, defeating Erik Paulsen.

Peterson told reporters today that "a good part" of Craig's district is in farming and that she was the best prepared of all members who came to his FarmFest event. Peterson said she has expressed an interest in joining the House Agriculture Committee and that he would be open to that.