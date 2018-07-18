Peterson’s father dies at 98

Lauren Peterson, 98, father of House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., died Saturday.

Visitation at a Moorhead, Minn., funeral home will be on Thursday, and the funeral will be in Baker, Minn., on Friday.

Here is an obituary and information on arrangements provided by Peterson's office:

Lauren A. Peterson, age 98, of Moorhead, Minn., died Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Essentia Health, Fargo, N.D. Lauren was born Feb. 4, 1920, to Arthur and Martha (Eggiman) Peterson on the Eggiman family farm. He grew up and attended country school before graduating from Glyndon High School at the age of 16. After high school, Lauren continued with his father on the Peterson family farm near Baker, Minn.

On Oct. 20, 1943, Lauren married Della Askegaard in Comstock, Minn. Together they made their home on the farm where they raised their eight children. They took great pride in their farm, and in 1963, they were awarded "Valley Farmer and Homemaker of the year." Over the years, Lauren was very active in the community, church and served on the board of directors for the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District.

In 1978, they moved to Moorhead. Lauren worked in sales with Johnson-Rogers Implement, where he enjoyed working with friends, clients and meeting new people whenever he had the chance. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cards with friends, but most of all loved spending time with his family.

Lauren is survived by his children, Collin Peterson, Carol (Hugo) Moeckel, Connie Budke, Mary Peterson, Trish (Kurt) Fischer, Karen (Hal) Dickelman; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sons-in-law, Greg (Cindy) Larson and Mick Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Della; daughters, Muriel Larson and Margaret Johnson; and sister, Arluene Seter.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., in Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minn.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Baker, Minn.

Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Sabin, Minn.