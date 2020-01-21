Photo contest winner features next generation of Colorado Agriculture

The grand prize photo titled "Pursue the Dream" was taken by Brandee Gillham of Peetz, Colo.

Photo by Brandee Gillham

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Colorado agriculture provides picturesque landscapes for both amateur and professional photographers. Winning entries in the 22nd annual “Colorado…it’s AgriCultural” Photography Contest showcase the state’s agricultural diversity, from crops being harvested in dim evening light before a storm and a close-up of a curious cow to aerial views of fields and pollinators at work.

“Judges were excited to see the next generation of Colorado agriculture featured in the winning photo,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “It is encouraging to see young and beginning farmers interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.”

The winners were selected based on relation to Colorado agriculture, creativity and technical quality. The grand-prize winner, which best depicts the “spirit” of Colorado agriculture, is Brandee Gillham of Peetz, Colo., with the entry entitled “Pursue the Dream.” The winning photograph shows a young cowboy watching his family herd cattle.

Other top finishers from across Colorado include Travis Harvey of Pueblo, first place in the ag from above category; Allison Porter of Cortez, first place in the crops category; Michael McCaffrey of Cope, first place livestock; Ethan Voth of Monument, first place urban agriculture; and Bryan Harding of Loveland, first place open professional.

Individuals receiving an honorable mention include Shelby Chesnut, Kersey; Jennifer Nichols, Eckert; Michael McCaffrey, Cope; Allison Porter, Cortez; Emily Sierra Photography, Berthoud; Brandee Gillham, Peetz; and Amy Hadden Marsh, Glenwood Springs.

Started in 1998, the “Colorado…It’s Agricultural” Photography Contest is sponsored by the AgInsights Committee, Colorado Department of Agriculture and Northeastern Junior College. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Beede-Hamil Agriculture Building at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo. They are also available online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com.