Pieper Red Angus 35th Annual Performance Leader Production Sale
- TFP Rep:
Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/04/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Hay Springs, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
- Averages:
159 Yearling Red Angus Bulls averaged $11,491
52 Registered Open Replacement Heifers averaged $5,038
148 Commercial Open Replacement Heifers averaged $2,686
Top Bulls:
Lot 4 at $90,000 was PIE Craftsman 4045, DOB: 01/30/2024; BLK; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Browns CRSB Confidence G1410. He sold to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, S.D.
Lot 2 at $65,000 was PIE Hollywood 4280, DOB: 02/24/2024; SIRE: PIE Hollywood 222; MGS: Andras Fusion R236. He sold to Koester Red Angus, Steele, N.D.
Lot 12 at $55,000 was PIE Hollywood 4276, DOB: 03/25/2024; SIRE: PIE Hollywood 222; MGS: Andras Fusion R236. He sold to Koester Red Angus, Steele, N.D.
Lot 1 at $50,000 was PIE Hollywood 4135, DOB: 02/22/2024; SIRE: PIE Hollywood 222; MGS: KLJ/CLZB Complete 7000E. He sold to Tim Weber, Lake Andes, S.D.
Top Registered Open Heifers:
Lot 167 at $11,250 was PIE Ruby 498, DOB: 01/30/2024; SIRE: PIE Hollywood 222. She sold to Dylan Schmidt, Battle Creek, Iowa.
Lot 183 at $8,500 was PIE Janet 4544, DOB: 03/21/2024; SIRE: PIE Centerfire 2064. She sold to Colin Raymond, Dallas, Texas.
- Comments:
It was a cold, wet, snowy day on April 4, but everyone was thankful to see the moisture. The Pieper family had an outstanding crowd of cattlemen present looking to purchase their next herd sires and herd building females. The Pieper program has long been known for their progressive high performance Red Angus genetics. Congratulations to the entire crew on a great sale.
