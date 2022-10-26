Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
- Date of Sale: 10/22/2022
- Location: Hay Springs, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
- Averages: Piepers Fall Run Production Sale:
72 hd. of 18 month old Red Angus bulls avg. $8,020.83
299 hd. of commercials avg. $2,124.58
4 hd. of pregnant Recips avg. $24,625
39 hd. of registered Bred Heifers avg. $5,244.87
11 hd. of registered Heifer Calves avg. $28,931.82
32 hd. of registered Bred Cows avg. $3,173.44
Horses:
1 hd. of ranch working horses avg. $25,000
36 hd. of weanling colts avg. $5,387.50
6 hd. of ranch working horses avg. $11,083.33
High Sellers:
Bulls:
Lot 3 PIE Complete 1595 sired by KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E sold for $33,000 to Brian Loosli – Ashton, Idaho
Lot 4 PIE Complete 1523 sired by KJL/ CLZB Complete 7000E sold for $20,000 to Gifford Lue — Nebraska
Lot 5 PIE Hard Drive 1227 sired by Bieber Hard Drive Y 120 sold for $17,000 to Craig Bieber — Leola, S.D.
Lot 58 PIE Quarterback 1134 sired by PIE Quarterback 789 sold for $17,000 to Brad Barwick — Orleans, Neb.
Commercial Bred Heifers:
Group 1 1200 – 1241 sold for $2,350 to Wayne Gruber – Waco, Neb.
Pregnant Recips:
Lot 92 heifer calf sired by PIE Stockman 4051 dam PIE Ruby 520 sold for $45,000 to Joe Franks — Cisco, Texas
Lot 93 heifer calf sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Dam: HRP Della 810F H010 sold for $39,000 to Hansine Ranch — Pierre, S.D.
Lot 94 heifer calf sired by: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E Dam: TKP Miss Focus 017 sold for $10,000 to Clint Witherspoon — Iowa Park, Texas
Lot 95 heifer calf sired by: PIE Captain 057 Dam: PIE Polly 0244 sold for $4,000 to Seth Leachman — Billings, Mont.
Registered Bred Heifers:
Lot 98 PIE Ruby 1421 sired by: Red Mrla Resource 137E sold for $15,500 to Samuel Nordlund — Clearbrook, Minn.
Lot 114 PIE July Dalles 1557 Sired By: Bar M Red Cloud 9091 sold for $14,000 to Mark Kronebusch — Lewiston, Minn.
Lot 96 PIE Ruby Tuo 1286 sired by: PIE Quarterback 789 sold for $13,500 to Lisa Pederson — Firesteel, S.D.
Lot 97 PIE Abigrace 1130 sired by: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E sold for $11,500 to Mark Konerbusch — Lewiston, Minn.
Registered Heifer Calves:
Lot 84 PIE Della 2365 sired by: Connealy Confidence Plus sold for $100,000 to Hansine Ranch — Pierre, S.D.
Lot 82 PIE Rebella 231 sired by: Brown Crsb Confidence G1410 sold for $60,000 to Berwald Red Angus — Toronto, S.D.
Lot 85 TKP Tilly 2088 sired by: Red Mrla Resource 137E sold for $57,500 to Vicki Blomme — Brooklyn, Iowa
Lot 81 PIE Sereolo 213 sired by: Brown Crsb Confidence G1410 sold for $35,000 to Clint Witherspoon — Iowa Park, Texas
Registered Red Angus Cows:
Lot 146 Flatiron Dippy Do 822 sired by: FIRA Hammertime 545 sold for $5,750 to Cooper Meeks
Lot 140 PIE Fayette 7106 sired by: Pie The Cowboy Kind 343 sold for $5,500 to Jake Fowler — Omaha, Ark.
Lot 142 PIE Advance 681 sired by: Pie The Cowboy Kind 343 sold for $4,750 to Clint Witherspoon — Iowa Park, Texas
Lot 136 PIE Lakota Time 0385 sired by: Pie Geronimo 7021 sold for $4,750 to Pierre Etchemendy — Lost Springs, Wyo.
- Horses:
Working Ranch Horses:
Lot 1 PR Buenos Shiner sired by: Shiner Smart Cat sold for $25,000 to Sharp Ranch — Long Valley, S.D.
Lot 4 PR Reys A Smart Guy sired by: PR Smooth N Shiney sold for $20,000 to Colter Carlson — Belvidere, S.D.
Lot 2 PR Playing Easy sired by: Playguns Little Lena sold for $15,000 to Travis Ceroll — Roslyn, S.D.
Lot 5 Jumbo Grade Gelding sold for $13,000 to Darby Line — Miller, Neb.
Weanling Colts:
Lot 31 PR Metallic Rey sired by: Playin with Metal sold for $11,500 to Andrew Schauer — Park Rapids, Minn.
Lot 8 PR Metallic Cash sired by: Playin With Metal sold for $8,500 to Eugene Rapp — Pierpont, S.D.
- Comments
Piepers Red Angus Fall Run Production sale in Hay Springs, Neb., was a windy day but the crowd was great from start to finish and the cattle and horses was a top notch offering.