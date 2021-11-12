Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale
Date: Oct. 23, 2021
Location: at the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, Mont.
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Jake St. Amant
Averages:
68 18-month-old Bulls avg. $ 7004
204 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $ 2134
8 Reg. Heifer Calves – Show Prospects avg. $ 20,163
48 Reg. Red Angus Bred Heifers avg. $ 3544
25 Reg. Red Angus Bred Cows avg. $ 3738
2 Pieper Ranch Ponies avg. $ 6525
29 Pieper Ranch Weanling Colts avg. $ 4224
8 Pieper Ranch Working Horses avg. $ 10,750
This was another very strong sale for the Pieper Annual Fall Run Sale. Mark and Deb Pieper, along with their son, Tate, hosted another big crowd. The cattle have a tremendous amount of eye appeal, with a lot of natural thickness and muscle bred in. The commercial customers see the value of having Mark at the auction barns bidding on their calves. These are good ranch horses, and their horse sale gets stronger each year. As always, the food was fantastic.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1: PIE Quarterback 0130, a 2-11-20 son of PIE Quarterback 789, to Terry Crawford, Lexington NE for $ 21,500
Lot 3: PIE Quarterback 0125, a 2-10-20 son of PIE Quarterback 789, to Broken Heart Red Angus, Firesteel, SD, for $20,000
Lot 8: PIE Franchise 0626, a 5-1-20 son of PIE Franchise 809, to Terry Crawford, Lexington, NE, for $ 18,000
Lot 14: PIE Franchise 0107, a 2-6-20 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305, to John Stuckley, Schulenburg, TX, for $ 11,500
Lot 5: PIE Quarterback 0486, a 4-18-20 son of PIE Quarterback 789, to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX, for $ 10,000
Lot 9 : PIE Quarterback 0802, a 1-31-20 son of PIE Quarterback 789, to Gifford Leu, Sutherland, NE, for $ 10,000
Top Heifer Calves:
Lot 74: PIE Tilly 1272, a 2-21-21 daughter of Red MRLA Resource 137E, to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX, and Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD, for $ 75,000
Lot 75: PIE Brandy 113, a 1-25-20 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789 to Ray Dowd, Scott City, KS, for $ 36,000
Lot 77: PIE Ms Pride 1116, a 2-6-20 daughter of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E, to Hansine Ranch, Pierre, SD, for $ 18,000
Top Bred Heifers:
Lot 81: PIE Janet 0179, a 2-16-20 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789, bred to LSF Identity 0295H, to Kelly Daniels, Winterset, IA, for $ 24,000
Lot 85: TKS Stormy 0436, a 3-11-20 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789, bred to LSF Identity 0295H, Camiel Blomme, Brooklyn, IA, for $ 16,000
Top Bred Cows:
Lot 130: PIE Scarlet 4247, a 3-14-14 daughter of PIE Cutting Edge 2046, bred to Brown CRSB Confidence G1410, to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX, for $ 19,500
Lot 132: PIE Polly 874, a 1-30-18 daughter of RREDS Seneca 731C, bred to KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E, to Matt Fantaskey, Worland, WY, for $ 15,000
Top Quarter horse Geldings:
Lot 1H: SG Sapa Mac Charger, a 5-7-17 Blue Roan Gelding, to Mark Burchfield, Cody, NE, for $ 15,250
Lot 3H: TT Sprats Smokin Gun, a 7-5-13 Grullo Gelding to Shy Olson, TX, for $ 12,500
Lot 6H: PR Dynas Traffic Guy, a 5-4-19 Buckskin Gelding, to Jim Wilson Thermopolis, WY, for $ 12,000
Top Drafts Bred Commercial Heifers:
20 head AI bred to 9 Mile Franchise, to calf 2-12-22 @ $2700
10 head AI bred to 9 Mile Franchise, to calf 2-12-22 @ $2450
Photos
Lot 1, PIE Quarterback 0130 was the top selling bull at the Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Sale at $21,000.
Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD got the top open heifer, lot 74, PIE Tilly 1272, a 2-21-21 daughter of Red MRLA Resource 137E.
Lot 81, PIE Janet 0179, a 2-16-20 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789 topped the bred heifers at $24,000.
Topping the horse portion of the sale was SG Sapa Mac Charger, a 5-7-17 Blue Roan Gelding selling at $15,250.
