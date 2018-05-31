Pikes Peak Range Riders are the center of the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – All Colorado Springs residents and visitors are invited to the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, a long-standing city tradition that kicks off the rodeo season and celebrates the city's western heritage with a special ride through the city by the Pikes Peak Range Riders. The event will be held on June 20 from 5:30–9 a.m. in downtown Colorado Springs at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Streets.

Guests are encouraged to wear their western attire, boots and hats, and join the community for a hot breakfast, world-class entertainment and fun activities. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, milk, juice and coffee for only $5 and children 5 and under eat free. Breakfast is cooked and served by Fort Carson volunteers.

Collectible wooden tokens (tickets) for the breakfast can be purchased in advance at Boot Barn at 5720 N Academy Blvd. or 13271 Bass Pro Drive, Cavender's at 5770 Carefree Circle and Northwestern Mutual at 2 N Cascade Avenue, #900.Tokens may also be purchased on site the day of the event at Pikes Peak and Tejon in downtown Colorado Springs (cash only for all token purchases).

Rows of hay bales provide the perfect perch to be entertained by the Flying W Wranglers, Exit West and the Girls of the West on the main stage. Throughout the venue, guests will enjoy performances by The Colorado Springs Conservatory, Native American Hoop Dancers and a trick roper with roping lessons.

At 8 a.m. more than 200 Pikes Peak Range Riders, on horseback, will ride through the streets of downtown before embarking on a four-day ride around Pikes Peak.

Immediately following the Pikes Peak Range Riders departure, bring your kids or cheer for other kids in the contest for the 70th Lil' Cowboys & Cowgirls Round Up; a dress-up contest for kids ages 3-10. Great prizes for all who enter. You can pre-register at http://www.cswesternstreetbreakfast.com/breakfast/kids-activities/ or http://www.pikespeakorbust.org/events/.

Proceeds from the breakfast support local military and their families.

Go to CSWesternStreetBreakfast.com for more information and follow us on Facebook.