Pilgrim’s Pride reports first quarter net sales of $2.72 billion

Steam rises in the air at the JBS Meat Packing Plant in Greeley.

Tribune File Photo | Greeley Tribune

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation reported its first quarter financial results in a May 1 news release.

According to the release, the company — a Greeley, Colo.-based global chicken division of JBS S.A. — had net sales of $2.72 billion. It had a net income of $84 million.

It also had an operating income margin of 6.1% in the United States.

According to the release, the company saw a significant sequential rebound in U.S. operations compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by stronger markets as feature activities tracked much closer to seasonality.