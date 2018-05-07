Pina Colada Fluff | J.K. Chappel – Gering, Neb.

3.4-oz. vanilla instant pudding mix

20-oz can crushed pineapple, do not drain

8-oz. container Cool Whip, thawed

1 tsp. rum extract

2 c. miniature marshmallows

1 c. shredded, sweetened coconut

1/2 c. chopped nuts (your favorite)

Combine pudding mix and the entire can of crushed pineapple in a large bowl.

Stir until completely combined.

Fold in Cool Whip, rum extract, marshmallows, coconut and nuts.

Chill until ready to serve.