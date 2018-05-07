 Pina Colada Fluff | J.K. Chappel – Gering, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pina Colada Fluff | J.K. Chappel – Gering, Neb.

3.4-oz. vanilla instant pudding mix
20-oz can crushed pineapple, do not drain
8-oz. container Cool Whip, thawed
1 tsp. rum extract
2 c. miniature marshmallows
1 c. shredded, sweetened coconut
1/2 c. chopped nuts (your favorite)

Combine pudding mix and the entire can of crushed pineapple in a large bowl.
Stir until completely combined.
Fold in Cool Whip, rum extract, marshmallows, coconut and nuts.
Chill until ready to serve.