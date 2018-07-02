 Pineapple-Black Bean Salsa | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo | TheFencePost.com

Pineapple-Black Bean Salsa | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo

15.5-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 1/2 c. chopped pineapple
1 jalapeno, stemmed, seeded and minced
3 tbsp. finely-chopped red onion
1/4 c. fresh cilantro
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
salt

Combine and refrigerate.
Serve with tortilla chips.