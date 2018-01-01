 Pineapple-Cheddar Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

1 20 oz. can pineapple chunks
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. sugar
1 1/4 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 c. crushed Ritz crackers
3 tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Drain pineapple, reserving 3 tbsp. of juice.
Arrange pineapple on the bottom of a greased 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.
Combine flour and sugar; sprinkle over pineapple.
Drizzle reserved pineapple liquid over top; sprinkle with cheese.
Combine cracker crumbs with butter; sprinkle over cheese.
Bake, covered 15 minutes.
Uncover and bake 10 minutes longer.