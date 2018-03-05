Pingree: Even Peterson hasn’t seen House nutrition title

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said Wednesday that even House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., has not seen the nutrition title of the farm bill that House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas is writing, the Food & Environment Reporting Network said last week.

Speaking at a Food Tank event in Washington, Pingree said, "This farm bill, unlike the last one," has been mostly negotiated "behind the scenes. Nobody knows too much about it."

The article said Pingree noted that Peterson hasn't seen the nutrition title.

House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee ranking member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., has repeatedly said that he has not seen the nutrition title, and that he thinks it may be better to wait until next year to write a farm bill when the Democrats may have won control of the House.

Peterson has said he will work cooperatively with Conaway. Politico reported recently that Peterson has said the draft proposal will increase the size of the land-idling Conservation Reserve Program from 25 million to 30 million acres.

Pingree and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., both said they are not optimistic that the bill will be delivered on time, FERN said.

The current farm bill expires on Sept. 30.