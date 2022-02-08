Pingree introduces hemp bill

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, a member of both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, today introduced the Hemp Advancement Act of 2022, which would raise the allowable threshold for THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and make other changes to provide greater clarity and flexibility to hemp growers and processors.

“The 2018 farm bill laid a legal pathway for hemp production but created overly complicated regulations and hardship for farmers and small businesses in the process. I am introducing The Hemp Advancement Act of 2022 to eliminate unworkable testing requirements, set reasonable THC thresholds for producers and processors while protecting consumers, and end the discriminatory policy that bans people with drug convictions from growing legal hemp,” said Pingree. “My bill takes a commonsense, straightforward approach to correct these unintended implementation problems and works to make the hemp industry more profitable and more equitable. My bill also provides a clear path forward for this industry and will support a thriving hemp economy.”

The Hemp Advancement Act of 2022 would:

▪ Raise the allowable THC threshold for hemp and in-process hemp extract to make the rules more workable for growers and processors while ensuring that final hemp products sold to consumers aren’t intoxicating.

▪ Remove the requirement that hemp testing occur in DEA-registered laboratories, which is a particular challenge in Maine, where there are no such facilities.

▪ End the 10-year ban on people with drug-related felony convictions receiving a hemp license, which disproportionately excludes communities of color from participating in this emerging market.

This bill is supported by: U.S. Hemp Roundtable, American Herbal Products Association, Americans for Safe Access, Association of Western Hemp Professionals, Friends of Hemp, Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, Hemp Industries Association, iHemp Michigan, Realm of Caring Foundation Inc., U.S. Hemp Authority, U.S. Hemp Building Association, Veterinary Cannabis Society, Virginia Hemp Coalition, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance.

“We are deeply grateful to Congresswoman Chellie Pingree for her strong leadership in spearheading this legislation on behalf of hemp growers, processors, and consumers nationwide. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is proud to have led a broad-based industry effort to propose the policies that underlie this legislation and to have worked closely with Rep. Pingree’s excellent staff throughout the drafting process to ensure our concerns were taken into consideration. Rep. Pingree’s vision and tenacity will make a significant and meaningful difference for our emerging industry,” U.S. Hemp Roundtable said in a statement.