Pioneering animal scientist Grandin to attend documentary screening

Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, gives a presentation to Nebraska 4-H educators in March 2023. She will visit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on March 13 for a screening of “An Open Door,” a new documentary about her legacy. The film will be preceded by a reception and followed by a question-and-answer session. Photo by Eric Buck, Animal Science

LINCOLN, Neb. — Temple Grandin, a world-renowned expert in animal welfare who transformed the academic understanding of animal behavior, will visit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on March 13 for a screening of “An Open Door,” a new documentary about her legacy, in the Hardin Hall auditorium.

Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, will attend a 4 p.m. reception and book signing in the auditorium before the 5:30 p.m. film screening

After the film, she and John Festervand, executive producer of the documentary, will participate in a question-and-answer session at 6:30 p.m.

ANIMAL HANDLING

During her career, Grandin has strengthened the understanding of animal behavior and brought about major changes in livestock industry procedures. Half the cattle in the United States are handled in facilities she designed.

Grandin also has drawn on her own experiences with autism to explain important dimensions of learning and promote understanding of and respect for autistic children and adults.

Oliver Sacks, a neurologist and author, described Grandin’s first book, “Emergence: Labeled Autistic,” as “unprecedented because there had never before been an inside narrative of autism.”

“An Open Door” explains Grandin’s contributions to animal welfare, inclusivity and the understanding of visual thinking. The documentary, presented by Colorado State University, includes interviews with Grandin, colleagues, industry professionals and those she has influenced.

Given Grandin’s wide-ranging legacy, educators, parents, children and the general public are welcome to attend the event, but registration is required at https://go.unl.edu/bmsh .