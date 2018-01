Pistachio Cake | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

Cake:

1 package yellow cake mix

1 package pistachio instant pudding

1/2 c. flour

4 eggs

1/2 c. vegetable oil

1 1/2 c. club soda

Icing:

1 1/2 c. cold milk

1 envelope whipped topping mix

1 package pistachio instant pudding

1 c. whipped topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine all cake ingredients in a large bowl.

Mix at slow speed for 30 seconds.

Increase speed to medium and mix an additional 3 minutes.

Grease and flour bundt pan.

Pour batter into pan and bake for 40 minutes.

To make icing, combine cold milk, whipped topping mix and pistachio instant pudding in a medium bowl.

Beat for 5 minutes or until peaks form.

Fold in whipped topping until incorporated.

Ice cooled cake and refrigerate for at least an hour.