PlainsGold growers place in National Wheat Yield Contest

The National Wheat Foundation recently released results of the National Wheat Yield Contest. PlainsGold is happy to announce four growers placed in the contest with PlainsGold varieties.

The NWYC offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques. The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

The PlainsGold growers include:

National – Winter Wheat Irrigated: second place – Jerry Cooksey, Colorado, 134.90 bushels per acre with Langin

National – Winter Wheat Dryland: third place – Rick Horton, Kansas, 91.09 bushels per acre with Langin

State – Colorado, Winter Wheat Irrigated: Dustin Cooksey, second place with Langin

Recommended Stories For You

State – Nebraska, Winter Wheat Dryland: Ed Evertson, second place with Antero

Winners were selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent five-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA-NASS.

The publicly developed PlainsGold brand was introduced in 2012, yet its winter wheat varieties are some of the most well-known and innovative available today in the High Plains. The PlainsGold brand and varieties are owned by the farmer-governed Colorado Wheat Research Foundation. Royalties from the sale of PlainsGold seed support the public wheat breeding program at Colorado State University, which further enhances the funding provided by the wheat assessment paid by all Colorado wheat farmers.