Planning grazing and feeding options for your cowherd

Nebraska Extension, in conjunction with local Nebraska Cattlemen’s affiliates, will be hosting programs on Monday, Dec.16, in Rushville and Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Scottsbluff that will provide area producers with information they can use to plan for feeding the cowherd in 2025.

With drought conditions and high cattle prices, area cattle producers will hear about options for profitably feeding their cows in the upcoming year.

Topics to be covered include:

Rangeland Analysis Tools to Estimate Rangeland Forage Production

Mitch Stephenson will demonstrate tools to help rangeland managers assess and plan for grazing for the upcoming season.

Strategic Summer Supplementation Strategies for Yearlings and Cows

Karla Wilke will discuss recent research examining the timing and amount of protein and energy supplementation and the cost-benefit relationship of these practices.

What are Optimum Genetics for your Operation?

Aaron Berger will discuss genetic trends and the implications of selection decisions for cow-calf producers.

Rushville

Dec. 16 – Registration at 4:45 p.m. The program starts at 5 p.m. in the Rushville Extension office meeting room. Supper will be served. Call the extension office at (308) 327-2312 by Friday, Dec. 13, for a meal count.

Scottsbluff

Dec. 17 – Registration at 4:45 p.m. The program starts at 5 p.m. in the Bluestem Room at the Extension Center. Supper will be served. Call the extension office at (308) 632-1480 by Monday, Dec. 16, for a meal count.

There is no cost to attend these meetings. Questions about the programs? Contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122.