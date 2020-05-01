Plans being made for virtual hard red winter wheat tour
For the first time in its 50-year history, the Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. Wheat Associates knows that its customers around the world look forward to the snapshot of new hard red winter wheat crop yield potential the tour provides.
We want our customers to know that plans are being made to conduct a limited, virtual tour of the Kansas wheat crop during the week of May 18. Organizers are working with certified crop advisors, Extension agents, elevators, farmers and others in the field to make yield and quality observations of the crop and share information during the tour.
The organizers and USW will provide more information about the planned virtual hard winter wheat tour as soon as it is available. Stay tuned to #wheattour20 for future updates.
This week in Wheat Letter, USW Market Analyst Claire Hutchins shared information about challenges from freeze damage and increasingly dry conditions to the crop in the central and Southern plains. In addition, several state organizations report on new crop progress at the following links:
Colorado – https://coloradowheat.org/category/news-events/winter-wheat-crop-progress-report/
Kansas – https://twitter.com/KansasWheat/
Idaho – https://twitter.com/IdahoWheat
Montana – https://wbc.agr.mt.gov/Home/News
Nebraska – https://nebraskawheat.com/producers/crop-reports/
North Dakota – https://www.ndwheat.com/buyers/cropprogressreport
Oklahoma – https://twitter.com/OSU_smallgrains
South Dakota – http://sdwheat.org/
Texas – https://texaswheat.org/news-events/
