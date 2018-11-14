Plant Based Foods Association launches certification

The San Francisco-based Plant Based Foods Association on Tuesday launched a Certified Plant Based program, which specifies criteria to make a certified plant-based food claim.

Foods eligible for certification include meat alternatives such as plant-based meat, poultry, and fish; egg substitutes; milk alternatives; and other dairy alternatives such as plant-based cheese, yogurt, butter and ice cream.

"The launch of the Certified Plant Based seal is an exciting next step for the fast-growing and innovative plant-based foods industry," said Michele Simon, PBFA's executive director. "As consumers are looking to purchase more plant-based options, this new seal ensures confidence in what 'plant based' means."

According to PBFA-commissioned data from Nielsen released earlier this year, plant-based food sales grew by 20 percent from the previous year, outpacing every other food sector by 10 times. With the rise of plant-based foods such as plant-based yogurt, cheese and meats, 39 percent of Americans are trying to eat more plant-based foods, according to a 2017 Nielsen Homescan survey.

"The best way for consumers to navigate the marketplace and make confident purchasing decisions is to look for independent certification of the plant-based claim," said Steve Taormina, manager for NSF International's Consumer Values Verified Program, the certification agency chosen by PBFA.

PBFA members Tofurky and Oatly are the first brands to participate in the new program. The first certified food and beverages include Tofurky's Italian sausage and Oatly's original, barista, mocha barista, chocolate and low-fat varieties.

"Tofurky is a proud early adopter of the new Certified Plant Based seal. In partnership with the PBFA, we're setting an expectation for a recognizable category trust-mark," said Tofurky CEO Jaime Athos. "This mark will provide consumers with confidence in purchasing 100 percent plant-based foods, for health and sustainability."

The Plant Based Foods Association represents 126 plant-based food companies.