Plant Based Products Council announces Nebraska governor as opening speaker

Today, the Plant Based Products Council announced Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen as the official opening speaker for PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions , which will take place April 8-10 in Omaha, Neb.



Gov. Pillen, who will deliver the conference’s opening remarks, stated, “I am confident this year’s conference will prove invaluable in our collective pursuit to drive sustainable and innovative solutions in the plant-based products industry. That creates great value to Nebraska agriculture.”

Joining Gov. Pillen are esteemed speakers from industry organizations, including Sea F. Briganti, founder and CEO of LOLIWARE Inc., and Mark Remmert, CEO of Green Dot Bioplastics, who will both participate in a panel on feedstock diversity and the future of plant-based innovations, and Jason Robinson, CEO of Evoco, Ltd., who will discuss durable bioproducts.

The conference also gained two additional sponsors, Green Plains and Primient, joining the list that includes Bio Nebraska, Cargill, Corn Refiners Association, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, NatureWorks, and Nebraska Corn Board.

“We are privileged to receive Gov. Pillen’s warm welcome to Omaha on behalf of PBPC, our valued members, and distinguished industry leaders. His steadfast support is poised to establish a productive atmosphere for the conference,” said James Glueck, executive director of PBPC. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to welcome Green Plains and Primient as valued sponsors for this year’s event. We look forward to working with them now and in the future.”

The discounted early registration for Circular Solutions ends on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information, please visit https://pbpc.com/pbpc2024/ . Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of shaping the future of sustainable solutions.



WHAT: PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions

WHEN: Monday, April 8 – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

WHERE: Marriott Downtown, Capitol District , 222 N 10th St., Omaha, NE 68102

WHY: PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, brand ambassadors, and other stakeholders for panels, keynotes, networking sessions and more.

REGISTRATION: https://pbpc.com/pbpc2024-registration/

MORE INFO: https://pbpc.com/pbpc2024/

CONTACT: Keniece Barbee, keniece@pbpc.com