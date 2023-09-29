Plastic bags, straws and carbon credits

I hate to age myself, but I remember when vehicle exhaust was so bad that rules had to be made to reduce emissions.

Automakers took the rules seriously and used their know-how and expertise and made that happen. Yes, there are still vehicles on the roads today that pollute but for the most part vehicles are not as dirty as they once were.

I think that should be a lesson to all of us that there are ways to deal with issues like climate change, for example, that don’t have to involve cutting back on the nation’s cattle herd, like they are attempting in some European countries.

There are a lot of bright people in the world and I’m sure if we gave them a chance, they could come up with some commonsense ways to reduce greenhouse gases.

I admit I’m not a believer in climate change and I am darn sure that a herd of cattle is not as bad for the environment as sprawling cities, huge factories, and massive housing developments.

But if I were a believer in climate change, I would prefer those solutions to these problems be more serious.

For example, we’ve managed to cut back on the use of straws and plastic bags. Really, is that all we have?

And, to make matters worse, we are back to using straws probably because papers straws were a no go, and, for a small fee, you can still get plastic bags in the grocery stores.

Then there is this sham where people or companies who pollute can buy credits, like our Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry does when he flies around the world on his wife’s private jet.

If you are trying to convince climate change naysayers that this will reduce greenhouse gases this is not the way to do it.

In fact, Colorado has decided to conduct its climate business in this fashion, which is not going over well in communities impacted by pollution.

According to an article recently published by Earth Justice, “In a statement submitted to the commission, GreenLatinos declared that the GHG trading system violates the Environmental Justice Act’s mandate to protect disproportionately impacted communities by “rapid[ly] reduc[ing] pollution in disproportionately impacted communities.” As the Air Pollution Control Division admitted at the rulemaking hearing, regulated sources can comply with their GHG reduction requirements exclusively through the purchase of credits and are not independently required to reduce emissions of harmful air pollutants, leaving vulnerable communities exposed to harmful chemicals. The provisional rule also directs the division to adopt a pay-to-pollute reduction fund which enables sources to forego GHG reduction requirements by instead paying into a state-managed fund. The fund will be operationalized in a future rulemaking.”

Even if Colorado’s plan made these companies reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it wouldn’t do anything to change the world’s climate. It’s kind of like spitting in the wind.