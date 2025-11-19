Plateau Valley’s Shepardson wins National Champion Individual in Floriculture

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The whole Plateau Valley FFA Floriculture team. Courtesy photo

Kayla Shepardson has been in Colorado’s Plateau Valley Agriculture classroom since she was a baby and last week, as Plateau Valley High School senior, those years came full circle at the 98th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Plateau Valley FFA Chapter is led by Kayla’s mother, Ruth Shepardson. A graduate of PV herself, Ruth has dedicated 17 years to the betterment of agriculture and students from all walks of life. She has coached individuals and teams at all levels and understands that the road to competing at the National FFA Floriculture contest isn’t easy. “The national contest is much more difficult than the state contest, so the learning curve was steep,” said Shepardson. “Each member sacrificed to continue studying and it was an honor to be their coach.”

Sacrifices can look different for each student, but Kayla’s drive to succeed in the floral industry has been an integral part of her from a young age.

“I think flowers will always be apart of her life. As a 3-year-old, she told us that’s what she wanted for her birthday [flowers],” Ruth said. “She has incredible talent in floriculture and has enjoyed entering the industry through her floral farm.”

But before the floral farm or her role as FFA president, she described the moment when she became interested in the floriculture industry.

“I started really studying floriculture in sixth grade. By that, I mean that I was no longer an elementary kid staying after school to learn flowers with the high schoolers,” Kayla said. “Once a week, for half of the school year, I’d stay after school and learn the names of plants, diseases and equipment.”

ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

But even though her love for flowers began when she was young and she studied since the sixth grade, the road to the become a national champion wasn’t without trial or heartache.

After having a strong showing at the state contest her freshman year of high school, she hoped that she and her team might be able to qualify for nationals her sophomore year. She worked hard to put a team together. When they came up 13 points short of first place at the state contest, it was a hard pill to swallow for the team and a few team members decided to not keep pursuing the contest. With just two people left on the team for the next year, Kayla wasn’t sure they’d ever make it to nationals.

But with prayers and lots of hard work, they gathered a competitive team to win the Colorado State FFA Floriculture contest this past June.

Ruth commented on how remarkable the teamwork was from all participants. “Reyna (Contreras) stayed committed even after high school graduation in May. Brynna (Katzenberger) joined the team later and studied hard to catch-up, because we needed a strong, fourth team member. Julia (Murphy) worked hard to manage a busy schedule and set aside the time to continue learning,” Ruth said. “And Kayla grew extra flowers so they could practice more frequently and donated flowers for the fundraiser to get our team to the National FFA Convention.”

The team ended up winning awards in the silver category and Kayla was notified that she had made top 10 individually. So, during the floriculture awards ceremony, Kayla stood front and center on the Lucas Oil Stadium stage, awaiting the results.

WAITING AND HOPING

Kayla felt like time stood still as she stood in front of 73,000 blue jackets waiting her name to be called.

“After every single name, I was a little bit more relieved,” Kayla said. “My grandpa, who was watching from home, claims that my smile got bigger with each name they called.”

As the announcer made its way from 10th place down, Kayla’s hope grew. And as her name was called as the National Champion Individual in Floriculture, she beamed with joy.

“As soon as we were off stage, I met my mom outside and started sobbing,” Kayla said. “I had worked so hard for that moment, and it finally came to fruition.”

This achievement not only marks a significant moment in Kayla’s life, but also the whole PV FFA Chapter. It has shown the chapter and student body that if you are resilient and are driven to succeed anything can happen.

Not only was the PV FFA Chapter celebrating Kayla’s success, but the whole community was cheering her on.

Community member and FFA supporter, Melonie Matarozzo took to the community Facebook group and said “#1 in the Nation!! Holy WOW! Congratulations, Kayla!” Forty-four community members echoed that support through their comments.

Kayla has also used her love of floriculture to bless others with her talents through Flowers by Kayla, a floral business that she began in 2023. She creates arrangements predominately from her own flower garden to sell in the Plateau Valley area and community members are always appreciative of her work.

Kayla’s story serves as a great reminder that with hard work and hope, all things are possible.