Polis administration secures agriculture company for new Colorado headquarters

DENVER — The Polis Administration and the Global Business Division of Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that Greenfield Holdings, an integrated agricultural and infrastructure company, has selected Denver for its headquarters.

Greenfield Holdings is on a growth trajectory and is developing a world-class asset base that will help facilitate the growing international demand for grain and other U.S. agricultural products. Its new headquarters in Denver will support its grain storage, handling and export facilities.

“Colorado’s agriculture community is unmatched, and we are proud to support Colorado’s hard-working farmers and ranchers. We’re excited Greenfield will help create over 20 new good jobs here, put down roots in our beautiful state as we continue to advance and grow Colorado’s thriving agricultural industry,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Greenfield Holdings expects to create 20 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $83,725, which is 111.33% percent of the average annual wage in Denver County. The jobs will include traders, analysts, accountants, logistics, operations, IT managers, etc. The company currently has 11 employees, five of whom are already based in Colorado.

“Denver stood out to us not only because of the competitive incentive package offered by the state and city but because of the talent pool that would be accessible to us as our company grows,” said Kyle Egbert, CFO of Greenfield Holdings. “We’re excited to engage with the state’s renowned university systems and tap into young talent as they enter the workforce.”

“Colorado has a strong heritage in farming and ranching, and innovative companies like Greenfield Holdings help us continue our legacy as an agricultural industry leader in the western United States,” said OEDIT Executive Director Patrick Meyers.

Greenfield Holdings is constructing a grain export facility in Louisiana and currently has grain assets established in Arkansas and Louisiana with plans for further asset construction taking place along the Mississippi River. The establishment of the new corporate headquarters in Denver along with these facilities will allow Greenfield to continue to generate strong investment returns in the global economy, while adhering to and benefiting from Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance stewardship.

“The Denver metropolitan area offers employers the second-most educated workforce in the country to tap into,” said Ray Gonzales, executive vice president of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. “Access to this talent pool is attractive to companies like Greenfield and we are thrilled to welcome them home to Denver.”

Colorado competed with New Orleans, Houston and Chicago as the new headquarters location.

The State of Colorado will provide up to $162,974 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period.